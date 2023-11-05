Austin-Bergstrom seeing busier-than-normal travel days

We are in the midst of a very busy couple of days at Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

An estimated 37,000 people flew out of the airport today alone.

The higher-than-usual volume is due in part to the AfroTech conference in town this weekend.

Tomorrow morning is expected to be very busy as well, with ABIA officials urging travelers to arrive early and be prepared to wait in line.

It comes just two weeks after the airport saw record volume for Formula 1 weekend.