Fatal incident at Austin airport; employee hit outside terminal

Officials say that a person has died after a crash at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

A spokesperson says that the City of Austin Department of Aviation requested emergency service personnel to respond to an injured on-duty airport employee.

Austin-Travis County EMS says that the call was received at around 9:30 a.m. in the 900 block of ABIA Way.

The incident happened outside the secure side of the terminal close to where planes park.

ATCEMS says that resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful and that the employee was pronounced dead at the scene.