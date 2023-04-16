Austin airport parking rates to increase this week

Starting soon, it's going to cost travelers a little more to park at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

On Tuesday, April 18, the daily rates at the Red, Blue and Economy garages will be going up by $2.

Economy parking will now cost $12 a day, $19 a day at the Blue Garage and $29 a day at the Red Garage.

The airport has not announced an increase in the hourly rate, which is right now $5, or an increase in the short-term parking, which is $32 a day.

For more information on parking at Austin-Bergstrom, click here.