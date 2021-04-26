Austin-Bergstrom, Austin Energy unveil solar project atop parking garage

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Austin Energy are marking the completion of a new solar panel array constructed at the airport that will produce 1.8 megawatts of locally-generated renewable energy.

The new solar array marks a milestone in both Austin Energy’s Community Solar Program and Austin-Bergstrom’s portfolio of sustainability efforts, says the city. The array will provide 1.5 megawatts of power to the Community Solar Program and .3 megawatts of renewable energy benefits toward future airport construction projects and the airport’s administration building.

With 6,642 solar panels spanning across a distance that is equal size to two football fields, the array on the top floor of the airport’s Blue Garage is the largest on-site renewable energy installation on the Austin-Bergstrom campus. (City of Austin)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

With 6,642 solar panels spanning across a distance that is equal size to two football fields, the city says the array on the top floor of the airport’s Blue Garage is the largest onsite renewable energy installation on the Austin-Bergstrom campus. The panels also offer shaded parking for Blue Garage customers and will generate enough solar energy to power up to 160 homes per year.

"Adding solar panels to the roof of our garage is a great fit for both AUS and our partner, Austin Energy," said Austin-Bergstrom CEO Jacqueline Yaft. "The panels help us meet our goal of utilizing on-site renewable energy, while also supporting our larger Austin community in minimizing impacts on the environment."

"Austin Energy is excited to partner with the airport on our largest of over 10,000 customer-sited solar projects to date," said Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent. "This partnership helps move the entire City of Austin closer to its sustainability goals and serves as a billboard to AUS passengers that our city is committed to renewable energy."

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

With the addition of this array, the city says the Community Solar Program’s capacity has increased to 4.285 megawatts. The Community Solar Program can now provide enough local, renewable energy to power up to 500 homes. Half of Austin Energy’s Community Solar subscribers are limited income customers participating at no additional cost who are part of the city’s Customer Assistance Program.



The solar array joins Austin-Bergstrom’s continued efforts to incorporate sustainable principles and environmental stewardship into planning, development, and operations, says the airport.

Austin-Bergstrom has also partnered with Austin Energy to bring electric vehicle charging stations to the airport campus and uses Austin Energy GreenChoice to provide 100% renewable energy to the Barbara Jordan Terminal. Austin-Bergstrom also maintains a robust waste-diversion program, purchases renewable energy and carbon offsets from sustainable sources, and continues to work towards the goal of carbon neutrality.