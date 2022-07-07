Austin-Bergstrom to receive additional $15M from infrastructure law for expansion

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport will be receiving additional funds from the new Infrastructure Law for airport expansion, says US Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin).

The additional $15 million will be used to increase the square footage of the Barbara Jordan Terminal to help meet growing passenger demands.

This includes new aircraft gates and passenger waiting spaces, enhanced TSA security checkpoints, new passenger boarding bridges as well improving way-finding, accessibility and more.

"Great news: The infrastructure law we successfully approved over opposition from every other Central Texas member is now also successfully marshalling funds right here to Austin to begin making our much-needed airport expansion plans a reality," said Rep. Doggett in a release. "In order for Austin to be the international city—the hub of education, culture, and technology—that I know we are, our institutions and our infrastructure must be properly equipped to support world-class endeavors and worldwide visitors."

The money is part of nearly $1 billion that the Biden administration is distributing to 85 airports to expand and upgrade terminals and other facilities, using money approved in last year's huge infrastructure bill.

The grants are the first installment of $5 billion for airport projects included in the bill that Congress approved and President Joe Biden signed last November.

This $15 million is in addition to $17.3 million in funding from the infrastructure law already provided to AUS late last year. The new funding is from the Airport Terminal Program, says Rep. Doggett.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.