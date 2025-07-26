Austin business hosts benefit event for Texas flooding responders

The Brief Mozart's Coffee Roasters hosted a benefit for first responders involved in the deadly July 4th weekend Central Texas flooding. The all-day event featured food, music, and educational resources for around 1,000 attendees. 100% of proceeds will support response efforts from organizations like TEXSAR and Texas State Troopers.



Saturday night, the Central Texas community is rallying together following the deadly July 4th weekend flooding.

Mozart’s Coffee Roasters are hosting an all-day benefit to honor the first responders who jumped into action during the July 4th weekend flooding.

Austin event benefits flood responders

The event drew in a large crowd, all coming out to show their support for those who put themselves on the front lines.

Attendees enjoyed food, drinks, and live music, while also getting the chance to meet with members of TEXSAR and the Texas State Troopers Disaster Response Teams, who were on site sharing stories and showcasing the tools they use in the field.

Also participating were organizations like the LCRA, the Colorado River Alliance, and the City of Austin, all providing educational resources for the community.

What they're saying:

"Today is a day of thanking the heroes that are our first responders," said Ken Leonard, Mozart's co-owner.

"It's been great, you know, just drive in, you see all the green ribbons everywhere, it just means a lot. Obviously, we all know somebody through friends and family that have been impacted, so it's nice to be able to help and give back," said attendee, Christopher Bean.

The event offers a wide range of attractions.

"We have face painting here, we have balloon artists, we have free donut boat rides for kids, we have six different bands. We have line dancing two-step then we've got community activations from the city of Austin, Colorado River Alliance, educating people on the watershed, the ecology and science of what happens in a flood," said Leonard.

Co-owner of Mozart's Ken Leonard says around a thousand people attended the benefit.

Singer and guitar player Nico Little donated his talents to perform for the benefit concert.

"When they reached out to me asking if I wanted to be part of a benefit concert, I thought, it's very difficult, it's hard to find ways to help, especially at my age, there's not much I can donate, so I thought donate my time and my music," said Little.

"Just feels like the right thing to do for a very good cause, and I just thought I would love to be a part of any way of helping," Little added.

100% of the proceeds from Saturday's benefit will go directly toward supporting these vital response efforts.

"It shows that we're all really lucky to be part of the Austin, Texas community and without community there's really nothing and Austin is just a vibrant diverse place where you know we sort of welcome everyone and we love that and we love our home," said Leonard.