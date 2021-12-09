Austin replacing over 2,000 water service lines to improve reliability

The Austin City Council has approved a construction contract to replace more than 2,000 water service lines in more than 60 subdivisions around Austin. Replacing the water service line will improve reliability and resiliency for customers.

Water service lines are smaller pipelines that run from the water main, typically located in the street, to customers’ meters connecting to their private plumbing lines, according to the press release from the city.

The water service lines that need to be replaced were made using polybutylene and polyethylene, collectively referred to as poly, and installed in the late 1960s. Over time, these plastic resin materials have proven to become brittle and more prone to breaks especially in areas where system water pressure is higher – resulting in water outages for customers and requiring emergency repairs.

Austin Water estimates that about 25,000 poly water service lines were installed throughout its system from the late 1960s to the mid-1980s. To date, Austin Water has replaced more than 3,000 poly water service lines with stronger pipe materials.

In 2022, replacement work on the pipes will begin in areas with higher water pressure (exceeding 105 pounds per square inch), says the city of Austin. (Austin Water)

In 2022, the selected contractor will begin replacement work in areas with higher water pressure (exceeding 105 pounds per square inch). These areas have been prioritized since higher water pressure coupled with the brittle pipe material have resulted in a higher number of breaks compared to areas with lower pressure, according to the city.

Affected customers will be notified before work begins in their subdivision.

In addition to this contract, Austin Water will continue to use in-house crews to proactively replace poly water services and may execute additional contracts to further expedite the replacement process.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

