Austin City Council approves resolution to address gun violence

The Austin City Council has approved a resolution calling for state and federal authorities to take all actions necessary to immediately address gun violence.

Councilmember Alison Alter authored the resolution after the shooting deaths of Amanda Broderick, Alyssa Broderick, and Willie Simmons III at the hands of former Travis County Sheriff's detective Stephen Broderick in her district in Northwest Austin.

The resolution, co-sponsored by Austin Mayor Steve Adler and council members Greg Casar, Paige Ellis, Ann Kitchen, Leslie Pool, and Kathie Tovo, also directs the city manager to accelerate local efforts to combat gun violence.

"Common sense gun violence prevention is both possible and necessary; we all know that prayers are not enough," said Alter. "Gun violence is a public health crisis and we need our state and federal leaders to treat it as such. This resolution implores the Texas Legislature to advance proposals included in Governor Abbott's own 2018 School and Firearm Safety Action Plan, to pass common-sense legislation such as requiring a background check on every gun sale, and to protect and preserve our existing statewide training and licensing requirements to carry a handgun."



The resolution also comes after the Texas House voted to pass House Bill 1927, spearheaded by state Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler), 87-58 with two representatives not voting. However, the bill has stalled in the Senate due to a lack of votes following recent mass shootings in the U.S.

HB 1927 would nix the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to carry handguns if they’re not prohibited by state or federal law from possessing a gun. Texans under current state law must generally be licensed to carry handguns, either openly or concealed.



To read the full resolution, click here.