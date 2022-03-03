Austin City Council approves second phase of Safer 6th Street initiative

The Austin City Council has voted to approve the second phase of the Safer 6th Street initiative.

City councilmembers refocused efforts last year to improve safety measures on 6th Street after a June 2021 shooting left one dead and 14 injured. The second phase builds on those efforts, says Council Member Kathie Tovo (District 9).

The resolution passed Thursday directs city staff to:

Provide Council with options for taking legal action against establishments with records of repeated violent incidents

Work with 6th Street bar owners to encourage written safety plans

Initiate a comprehensive lighting survey and encourage owners to add lighting to private properties

Create an entertainment permit to strengthen staff training and communication with public safety professionals

Update Council on progress toward establishing an Emergency Medical Services staging area on 6th Street

Provide information and recommendations about potentially re-establishing a gun buyback program

Propose a pilot program to make loans or grants to historic buildings along 6th Street for kitchen additions

Communicate any possible new recommendations after Spring Festival 2022

The first resolution created an interdepartmental team that initiated lighting improvements, joint actions with the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission to curb underage drinking and began work on a nightlife management plan, among other actions, says Tovo.

The resolution also directs staff to partner with the Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation on public strategies to create a more family-friendly atmosphere, including creating temporary seating and public attractions, such as flea and farmers' markets, art installations, and street dances.

