Affidavit: Dispute involving teens escalated to mass shooting

Court documents obtained by FOX 7 Austin Wednesday indicate the Sixth Street mass shooting may have started as a dispute between rival groups of teenagers.

The teens had a violent history with each other, according to Austin Police.

Police say a teenage boy who suspected 17-year-old gunman Jeremiah Roshaun Leland James Tabb knew from middle school went out on Sixth Street with a group of friends and family Friday evening.

Tabb is suspected of shooting the boy in the leg in Killeen a few days prior.

The group posted about the outing on social media. Shortly after, police say Tabb posted that he was also going to Austin.

Early Saturday morning the two groups encountered each other. Eyewitness accounts on what happened next vary. But ultimately, a verbal argument ensued. That argument escalated and multiple people pulled out weapons. It is unclear how many people fired.

"There was just pure chaos out there. A crowded street, several individuals armed with firearms." said attorney and former Travis County Judge Charlie Baird.

Tabb is charged with second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Tuesday, Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon said "…we are talking with District Attorney Garza about what the charges ultimately will be. Initially, the aggravated assault charge is what has been filed against this young man Mr. Tabb and we will be continuing that conversation in the coming weeks or months."

Another suspected gunman is in custody. Few details about his case are public, as he is a juvenile.

13 people were injured in the shooting. Police say most were innocent bystanders. Doug Kantor, 25, of Michigan was killed.

"This was two rival members of groups that were having a problem with each other and decided that they were gonna have a stand-off in the middle of a street… my brother was caught in the crossfire," said Doug Kantor’s brother, Nick Kantor.