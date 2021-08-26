Expand / Collapse search

Austin City Council directs staff to develop COVID-19 booster strategy

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin City Council has unanimously approved a resolution calling on city staff to develop a comprehensive, equitable and efficient COVID-19 vaccine booster shot strategy.

President Joe Biden’s booster shot rollout, which was announced on Aug. 18, is scheduled to begin the week of Sept. 20.

The resolution calls for a booster shot strategy that:

  • Is equitable
  • Builds on lessons learned
  • Accounts for the need to address ongoing vaccine access issues affecting communities most impacted by COVID-19
  • Builds on the City’s recent commitment to increase its Community Health Worker staffing and improve health education
  • Calls for a robust community engagement and communication strategy

This resolution also tasks staff with reporting any outstanding needs of any City department taking a role in the implementation of the booster shot process. The city says the resolution also calls for a memorandum due back Sept. 21 and a work session presentation on Sept. 28.

Third doses are currently recommended eight months after the initial course of the two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer. However, those with moderately to severely compromised immune systems are eligible now. 

Booster shots for single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still pending. 

___
