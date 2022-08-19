Austin City Council members approve 40 percent pay raise

Austin City Council members have approved a roughly 40% pay raise for themselves bringing their annual salaries into six figures.

As part of the city's budget for the next fiscal year, they also boosted the minimum wage for city employees from $15 to $20 an hour.

City Manager Spencer Cronk first proposed a wage increase to $18 an hour, but the council bumped that number up to $20 an hour after further discussion. That amount was approved, giving city employees a 33% raise from the lowest paid city job at $15 an hour.

The city also approved a 4% wage increase for civilian staff in hopes of addressing Austin's growing staffing issues. The money will come from an increase of $7 million to the general fund.

Also approved, a controversial 40% pay raise for city council members themselves. The last pay increase for council was in 2006, but they receive cost-of-living increases each year.

The mayor's salary will now be just over $134,000, a 37% wage increase. Council members will make about $116,000, a 40% increase. The raise will cost taxpayers an additional $350,000 a year.