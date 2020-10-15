Austin City Council members propose support for iconic Austin businesses

Austin City Council Members Ann Kitchen, Leslie Pool, Kathie Tovo, and Alison Alter have proposed creating a Visitor Information Center Fund and developing, as an initial project, distributed Visitor Information Centers at various tourist destinations around town.

The proposal recommends assessing iconic Austin businesses and their need for assistance to avoid loss, their interest in participating as a recognized iconic tourist destination, and other criteria to evaluate their potential to function as Visitor Information Centers for Austin’s tourist economy.

“These iconic businesses make Austin a world-renowned destination,” said Council Member Alter in a news release. “As we navigate the economic impacts of this pandemic, the City should explore every opportunity to support the places that make Austin a special place to visit.”

Officials say the proposal aligns with previous City Council action to consider other possible options for uses of existing Hotel Occupancy Taxes (HOT) and officials say it creates an opportunity to redefine Austin’s Visitor Information Centers as destinations that provide an authentic Austin experience in their original locations, both informing and entertaining visitors with authentic Austin culture.

“We have a duty to be as courageous and innovative as Austin itself in order to save our city’s unique character. It’s our live music and cultural vibrancy that attracts visitors from around the world, and we have the means and the money to do it. We just need the will to make it happen,” said Council Member Pool.

Council Member Tovo added, “Austin is a premier tourist destination in large part because of the unique legacy of the local businesses that have long made the Capital of Texas a vibrant spot for visitors from around the world. We should consider innovative and bold measures to ensure their survival.”

“These places are the heart and soul of Austin. They draw people here from around the world to enjoy Austin’s one-of-a-kind sights, sounds, and experiences,” said Council Member Kitchen. “Let’s be creative and take this opportunity to both ensure our City’s reputation as the best place to visit while helping these places be more sustainable for generations to come.”

