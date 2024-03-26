Expand / Collapse search

Austin City Council selects next city manager

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  March 26, 2024 7:04pm CDT
Austin City Council
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin City Council has picked its next city manager.

In a discussion board posting, Mayor Kirk Watson thanked the original subcommittee and search firm for finding candidates. 

"I give great thanks to both of our excellent candidates. I know this has been a daunting process, but they've demonstrated their professionalism. Austin would do well with either person," Mayor Watson said.

T.C. Broadnax, of Dallas, was offered the city manager position. 

Mayor Watson also thanked Sara Hensley, of Denton, for her professionalism in the city's search for its next city manager.