Contract for park camera trailers to be back before Austin City Council

The Brief Park camera expected to be back on Austin City Council agenda in December The original contract was pulled from the agenda in February due to protests over privacy concerns Under the contract, APR could rent ten trailers at a time. They’ll be put in areas with high crime numbers.



Park cameras are expected to be back on the City Council agenda next month.

The contract with Live View Technologies is expected to go to Council on Dec. 3. It’s a three-year contract with extension options, for no more than $2 million over five years.

What they're saying:

Austin Parks and Recreation (APR) had a mobile security camera trailer pilot program from 2022-2025.

APR division manager Amanda Ross says the program helped reduce car break-ins in places like Mount Bonnell and Zilker Park.

"One, hopefully they were a deterrent in and of themselves. Two, also that if there were concerns, that allowed in partnership with our police department for that video to be pulled and provide evidence. The police were very successful with that too," she said.

In February, a contract with Live View Technologies came to Council. This drew protests over concerns about privacy, and the item was pulled from the agenda. Council did pass the TRUST Act, which regulates how the city uses surveillance technology.

Before Council votes again on a parks camera contract, APR has done a privacy review on the system and laid out a surveillance use policy.

"That’s something that we’ve really been working through over the last six months is working through the TRUST Act and making sure we’re as transparent as possible," Ross said.

Dig deeper:

The devices don’t include license plate readers, facial recognition, or audio listening. Footage is deleted after 60 days unless it’s part of an investigation. Law enforcement can only access it with detailed requests.

There’s no AI model training, and the vendor can’t use city data. Trailer locations will be published, units will be marked with signs, and there will be audits, according to city documents.

Under the contract, APR could rent ten trailers at a time. They’ll be put in areas with high crime numbers.

"What we’re trying to do is really put everything out there, get the feedback we can and allow people to ask questions. We’re a parks department. We support people being welcomed in a space and enjoy the city of Austin and want them to be here," Ross said. "If we’re getting feedback that this isn’t the right way to do that, then we can also appreciate that. But ultimately, we do think it would actually benefit the users of the park system as well as trying to be as transparent."

For a link to the privacy impact and surveillance use data, click here.