Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 11 scores, highlights

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas Check out the scores and highlights from Week 11 of the 2026 season



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 11 of the 2026-27 season.

East View vs Rouse

Thursday, Nov. 5

Akins 0

Hays 76

Crockett 12

Pflugerville 60

Del Valle

Dripping Springs

East View 31

Rouse 0

Seguin

McCallum

Wimberley 65

Eastside 0