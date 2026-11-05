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Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 11 scores, highlights

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FOX 7 Austin
High School Sports
Published November 5, 2026 10:09 PM CST
Published November 5, 2026 10:09 PM CST

The Brief

    • High school football is back in Central Texas
    • Check out the scores and highlights from Week 11 of the 2026 season

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 11 of the 2026-27 season.

Week 11 highlights

East View vs Rouse

2026 Week 11: East View vs Rouse
2026 Week 11: East View vs Rouse

2026 Week 11: East View vs Rouse

In week 11 of high school football, East View took the win against Rouse 31-0 on Thursday night!

Week 11 scores

Thursday, Nov. 5

Akins                               0
Hays                               76

Crockett                         12
Pflugerville                     60

Del Valle                         
Dripping Springs                

East View                        31
Rouse                               0

Seguin                               
McCallum                                     

Wimberley                       65
Eastside                            0

The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team, MaxPreps, and Dave Campbell's Texas Football

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