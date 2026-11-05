Texas high school football 2026: Central Texas week 11 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 11 of the 2026-27 season.
Week 11 highlights
East View vs Rouse
Week 11 scores
Thursday, Nov. 5
Akins 0
Hays 76
Crockett 12
Pflugerville 60
Del Valle
Dripping Springs
East View 31
Rouse 0
Seguin
McCallum
Wimberley 65
Eastside 0
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team, MaxPreps, and Dave Campbell's Texas Football