Austin City Council passes GRACE Act to decriminalize abortion

The Austin City Council has voted to approve a resolution that would effectively decriminalize abortion in the city of Austin.

The Council voted to pass the "Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone" or GRACE Act in a special-called meeting Thursday.

The GRACE Act will "limit the use of City funds for collecting or maintaining information concerning abortions or other reproductive healthcare actions, and de-prioritizing enforcement of criminal laws concerning abortions and other reproductive healthcare actions," according to the action notes from Thursday's meeting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

In addition to passing the GRACE Act, the Council also voted to approve a resolution directing City Manager Spencer Cronk to look into a public education program on long-term birth control and vasectomies and to ensure that health insurance for City employees and their spouses covers low-cost birth control and vasectomies.

City Manager Cronk has also been directed to evaluate and make recommendations on benefits to support City employees' "reasonable access to reproductive health care services that are no longer lawfully available in Texas".

This vote comes after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last month. The ruling means that Texas' Trigger Law taking effect soon, which bans abortions from the moment of fertilization. It criminalizes those who perform or assist in an abortion procedure.