Expand / Collapse search

Council wants power lines buried to help reduce outages during natural disasters

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin City Council
FOX 7 Austin

Austin City Council wants power lines buried to mitigate outages during natural disasters

Thursday morning, City Council approved two resolutions to start the process of putting more power lines underground.

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin City Council wants power lines buried to help mitigate power outages during natural disasters.

This comes after more than 350,000 lost power for several days in Winter Storm Mara.

On Thursday, City Council passed two resolutions to address the issue.

READ MORE: 93-year-old Austin woman unable to use oxygen machine due to power outage

One resolution directs the city manager to encourage the use of underground lines in areas where the City is planning projects. 

The other directs the city manager to develop a plan to put existing and future power lines underground.