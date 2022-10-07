Austin City Limits 2022 kicks off at Zilker Park

Friday, Oct. 7 marked the first day of Austin City Limits 2022. Organizers say there's about 75,000 people going each day.

Andrew Liska, from New Braunfels, is going for his seventh year.

"We look forward to ACL more than we do Christmas sometimes, so it's a lot of fun," he said.

There's something for everyone at the festival.

"There's a spectrum on how much fun and how crazy you can get. You can be all the way in the front of the crowd, be in the mosh pit, do all that kind of stuff. When you get a little older like me, once you're 31, you kind of like to stay in the back and stay close to the bar, stay close to the restrooms," Lista said.

"That's the thing that's so great, you just browse around, and if you don't like what you're listening to, walk a couple of hundred yards and there's something else," Brock Davis, who traveled from Seattle said.

"[I'm looking forward to the] music, people watching, food, and the experience," Brittney Davis said.

Friday night ended with a performance from The Chicks.

Officials say they've been preparing for the event for months. They're asking people to be careful, stay hydrated, and to not put things in places where it can easily be stolen.

"When you bring a large crowd into a small space, it's the same type of incidents that we run in the city and county at large, it's just in a more concentrated area," Capt. Christa Stedman with Austin-Travis County EMS said.

"We definitely utilize all of our resources available, we wish we could be everywhere at once, so that's why those safety tips are so important," Cpl. Destiny Silva with Austin Police said.

Officials say before you come, plan your route, and get a safe ride home.

For more information, click here: https://www.aclfestival.com/