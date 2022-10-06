CapMetro offering special service for ACL 2022

CapMetro is gearing up for the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival and the influx of people that comes with it.

The transit agency will be providing multiple routes to Republic Square, so festival goers can catch the free ACL shuttle for both weekends. The shuttle buses between Republic Square and Zilker Park are not operated by CapMetro.

CapMetro will also have direct routes to Zilker Park and will be operating late Night Owl routes until 3 a.m. for those staying to see the later performers. The Night Owl service runs between downtown and neighborhoods throughout the city on Friday and Saturday night only from the downtown bus stop on 6th and Congress.

Due to the festival, regular bus service will be detoured along Route 30, avoiding Zilker Park, says CapMetro. Route 4 will service Stop ID 1977 on Veterans Drive after 7 p.m. during ACL.

Attendees can also rent a MetroBike at any of the transit agency's 75 bikeshare stations. There will be a MetroBike valet at the Barton Springs Road & Sterzing St. bike station guaranteeing a place for attendees to dock MetroBike.

Riders are also encouraged to download the free CapMetro App for trip planning, schedules and purchasing passes and sign up for MetroAlerts to stay informed on real-time departure information.

Those coming from outside of Austin can also ride CapMetro to and from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on MetroBus 20 Manor Road/Riverside. Conveniently running every 15 minutes. Look for the neon guitar bus stop the lower level.

For a list of the all the services being provided for both ACL weekends, click here.