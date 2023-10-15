Austin City Limits: Know before you travel through Austin-Bergstrom
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin City Limits Music Festival wraps up Sunday for 2023 and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is expecting thousands to depart from its runways on Monday.
AUS says it expects over 35,000 travelers to depart Oct. 16, another Top 5 record-breaking day for the airport. This surge in travelers is expected to manifest in congestion on the highway leading to the airport and roadways leading to the terminal, as well as lines at ticket counters and TSA checkpoints.
AUS is offering the following travel tips to departing music lovers:
Getting to AUS
- Have different options to get to the airport, including rideshare, friend or family drop-off, or CapMetro Route 20
- Check real-time traffic info on DriveTexas before leaving for the airport
Getting to the terminal
- Use lower-level arrivals curbside to drop off travelers if the upper level is backed up
Ticket counters
- Skip if you don't have to check a bag or fly internationally (don't skip if traveling with a firearm)
- Use mobile boarding passes on your smartphone
- Use kiosks to print boarding passes
TSA
- Make sure carry-ons do not contain any prohibited items in them
- Keep your laptop, electronics, and liquids inside your bags as TSA has new screening equipment
- Be prepared to move to a different checkpoint if asked (all four checkpoints lead to all gates)
Making it to your gate
- Gate numbering starts at 1 on the far east side of the airport, to the left of the TSA checkpoints
- Gates in the 20s and 30s are on the west side
- Travelers can also use AUS's digital map to find their gate
Those traveling with Allegiant and Frontier airlines are advised that their flights will not depart from the Barbara Jordan Terminal, but the South Terminal, a separate facility. There is a small detour in place due to construction.
Map of detour for travelers to reach AUS's South Terminal (Austin-Bergstrom International Airport)
For more information including traveling with children and pets, arrival time recommendations, what you can pack in your carry-on and checked luggage and how to handle customs and international travel, click here.