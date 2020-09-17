Austin City Limits Music Festival to host free broadcast in October

The Austin City Limits Music Festival is not letting the coronavirus pandemic keep it from celebrating live music.

The festival announced on Thursday that they will be commemorating the festival weekend with a special free broadcast on October 9-11, one of the originally scheduled weekends of the canceled 2020 festival.

"A year without Austin City Limits Music Festival is hard to imagine. Since 2002, we haven’t let rain, heat, cold, dust or mud stop us from gathering for a weekend of live music in Zilker Park," the festival posted. "This year, the safest place to be is at home."

More details are expected to be released soon.

The festival was canceled for 2020 in July and is now scheduled for October 1-3 and October 8-10, 2021.

