The Brief Ballet Austin is bringing back the beloved story of The Nutcracker for its 64th annual production Artistic director/choreographer Stephen Mills talked about the production on Austin Live There is special activities during opening weekend for ticket holders



Ballet Austin’s The Nutcracker returns to the Long Center’s Dell Hall Dec. 4–23 for its 64th annual production.

What they're saying:

Ballet Austin artistic director Stephen Mills joined Austin Live for a behind-the-scenes look at the holiday production, from rehearsals and costumes to the local tradition of casting community leaders as Mother Ginger.

Mills choreographed the ballet, and the Austin Symphony Orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s score live for all 16 performances.

What to expect opening weekend

During opening weekend, Dec. 4–6, ticket holders can arrive early for free professional holiday photos, surprise character appearances in the lobby and Clara’s Dreamland, which includes a chance to meet Clara and take photos.

The activities take place before showtime. See Ballet Austin’s production page.

Ballet Austin brings the performing arts to elementary school students through live performances and classroom programs.

See Ballet Austin’s official showtimes and tickets.