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The Brief A 15-year-old bystander was grazed in the neck after an apparent road rage shooting at Georgetown's Wolf Ranch shopping center. One of the two shooters was shot in the wrist; police say everyone involved is accounted for and there is no ongoing threat. Authorities have not yet released the victims' conditions, named the business hit, or announced any arrests.



A 15-year-old bystander was grazed in the neck by a bullet that entered a business at the Wolf Ranch shopping center in Georgetown after two people exchanged gunfire in an apparent road rage incident.

Details of the Georgetown road rage shooting

What we know:

Georgetown police said on a Facebook post that the confrontation began and ended within the shopping center. One of the two people who exchanged gunfire was shot in the wrist.

Police said everyone involved had been accounted for and there was no ongoing threat to the public. Officers and detectives are investigating, and police said residents and shoppers may see more officers in the area.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the business or release the conditions of the two people who were injured.

The department did not say whether anyone had been arrested or charged.