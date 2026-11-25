15-year-old grazed in apparent road rage shooting in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas - A 15-year-old bystander was grazed in the neck by a bullet that entered a business at the Wolf Ranch shopping center in Georgetown after two people exchanged gunfire in an apparent road rage incident.
Details of the Georgetown road rage shooting
What we know:
Georgetown police said on a Facebook post that the confrontation began and ended within the shopping center. One of the two people who exchanged gunfire was shot in the wrist.
Police said everyone involved had been accounted for and there was no ongoing threat to the public. Officers and detectives are investigating, and police said residents and shoppers may see more officers in the area.
What we don't know:
Police did not identify the business or release the conditions of the two people who were injured.
The department did not say whether anyone had been arrested or charged.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by Gerogetown Police Department.