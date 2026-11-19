The Brief Major Austin grocery stores like H-E-B, Central Market, and Randalls will open on Thanksgiving Day with modified early-closing hours. National retailers like Walmart, Target, and Costco, along with all Texas liquor stores, will be completely closed for the holiday. Numerous Austin restaurants are offering dine-in Thanksgiving feasts, hotel buffets, and takeout meal packages requiring advance orders.



Whether you forgot the heavy cream for your mashed potatoes, ran out of cold medicine or want to skip cooking altogether, knowing what is open and closed across Central Texas can save your Thanksgiving Day.

While many major retailers have made closing on Thanksgiving a permanent policy, several Austin-area grocery stores, convenience stops and restaurants will keep their doors open Thursday, Nov. 26, though most operate on modified holiday hours.

Grocery Stores open on Thanksgiving Day

If you need a last-minute ingredient, plan to shop early. Most Austin supermarkets shut their doors by early afternoon, so employees can spend the holiday with their families.

H-E-B: OPEN (Modified Hours). Most Austin-area H-E-B locations will open at 6 a.m. and close at noon on Thanksgiving Day. Pharmacy counters will be closed.

Central Market: OPEN (Modified Hours). Both the North Lamar and Westgate locations are typically open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Randalls: OPEN (Modified Hours). Most Austin-area stores will open early and close around 4 p.m. (Pharmacy hours vary; check your local store).

Sprouts Farmers Market: OPEN (Modified Hours). Locations are typically open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fiesta Mart: OPEN (Late Option). For evening emergencies, Fiesta Mart traditionally stays open until 7 p.m.

H Mart: OPEN (Regular Hours). The North Austin location on Lakeline Boulevard typically maintains standard operating hours on Thanksgiving Day.

99 Ranch Market: OPEN (Regular Hours). The Airport Boulevard store in North Austin generally operates on a normal schedule.

Wheatsville Food Co-op: OPEN (Modified Hours). Both the Guadalupe Street and South Lamar stores are typically open for reduced morning and early afternoon hours.

What’s Closed on Thanksgiving Day?

Several national retail giants and membership clubs remain completely closed on Thanksgiving Day, opting to reopen early Friday morning for Black Friday shoppers.

Walmart: CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day.

Target: CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day.

Costco: CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day.

Sam’s Club: CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day.

Trader Joe’s: CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day.

Aldi: CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day.

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Liquor, Beer and Wine

Spec’s, Total Wine & More and Twin Liquors: CLOSED. Under Texas state law, all liquor stores are required to remain closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Where to buy beer and wine: You can still purchase beer and wine at Austin grocery stores (such as H-E-B, Central Market or Randalls) and convenience stores before they close, starting at 7 a.m.

Pharmacies and Convenience Stores open on Thanksgiving Day

CVS: OPEN (Reduced Hours). Many 24-hour and standard retail locations remain open, though non-24-hour stores often close around 5 p.m. Most CVS pharmacy counters are closed or operate on severely reduced holiday hours.

Walgreens: OPEN (Reduced Hours). Front-of-store retail sections are open at most locations (typically 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with 24-hour stores remaining open), but most pharmacy counters are closed .

Buc-ee’s: OPEN 24/7. If you are traveling along Interstate 35 through New Braunfels or Temple, Buc-ee’s never closes and will have fuel, ice, snacks and hot food available all day.

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Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving

If you prefer dining out without the cleanup, dozens of Austin restaurants are serving holiday specials and regular menus. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Downtown & Central AustinTraditional Hotel Buffets

Fairmont Austin (101 Red River St.): OPEN . Hosting a grand Thanksgiving buffet in the third-floor Congressional Ballroom from noon to 4 p.m. featuring traditional favorites, herb-crusted prime rib, Garrison Brothers Bourbon Whiskey-glazed ham, live music and a make-your-own apple cider bar ($140 per adult, $45 per child ages 6–12).

Four Seasons Hotel Austin (98 San Jacinto Blvd.): OPEN. Hosting a Thanksgiving brunch buffet in the lake-level ballroom from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live music and chef-created specials.

Upscale Steakhouses & Fine Dining

The Capital Grille (1900 University Ave.): OPEN . Serving a traditional slow-roasted turkey plate alongside its regular dinner menu.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille (114 W. Seventh St. & Domain Northside): OPEN . Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering a sliced, smoked turkey breast dinner ($59 per person) alongside its regular menu.

Corinne Austin (304 E. Cesar Chavez St.): OPEN . Serving a family-style Thanksgiving feast for lunch and dinner featuring roasted turkey and seasonal sides for $69 per person, dessert included.

Skipjack Oyster (117 W. Fourth St.): OPEN. Open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. serving a full Thanksgiving lunch and dinner menu featuring sage-roasted turkey, maple Dijon glazed ham and pecan bread pudding.

Local Casual & Comfort Dining

Moonshine Grill (303 Red River St.): OPEN . Open on Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. serving contemporary comfort food.

Carpenters Hall (400 Josephine St.): OPEN . Offering a relaxed, family-style prix-fixe Thanksgiving feast starting at 5 p.m. (full holiday dining hours run 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; $70 per adult, $25 per child 10 and under).

Kerbey Lane Cafe (Multiple Central Austin locations): OPEN. Select locations open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering a traditional Thanksgiving plate for $24.99 alongside diner classics.

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Non-Traditional Feasts

La Piscina (Austin Proper Hotel, 600 W. Second St.): OPEN . Offering its full à la carte menu alongside Mexican-inspired holiday specials including achiote turkey fajitas, sweet potato rajas and pumpkin cheesecake.

The Peacock (Austin Proper Hotel, 600 W. Second St.): OPEN . Serving its regular Mediterranean menu plus Texas-style Thanksgiving specials such as turkey breast with merguez stuffing, cardamom cranberry sauce and apple tarte tatin.

Geraldine's (Hotel Van Zandt, 605 Davis St.): OPEN . Offering a special dine-in "Journey Through Mexico" holiday menu featuring a salsa flight, duck confit flautas and short rib with mole negro.

Soupleaf Hot Pot (6929 Airport Blvd.): OPEN. Offering all-you-can-eat hot pot for families looking to skip turkey altogether.

Greater Austin & Hill Country

Blind Salamander Kitchen & Bar (Omni Barton Creek, 8211 Barton Club Dr.): OPEN . Hosting a resort Thanksgiving buffet with Hill Country views from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. ($140 per adult, $40 for ages 4–11).

Knotty Deck Kitchen & Bar (9721 Arboretum Blvd.): OPEN . Hosting an all-you-can-eat Thanksgiving brunch buffet with turkey, ham, omelet stations and holiday desserts.

Yamas Greek Restaurant (5308 Balcones Dr.): OPEN. Offering Mediterranean dishes and festive dining options for those craving something outside traditional holiday fare.

Thanksgiving To-Go: Pre-Order Deadlines

If you want a chef-prepared meal at home without spending hours in the kitchen, several local spots offer heat-and-eat Thanksgiving packages. Most require advance orders early in the week: