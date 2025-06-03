Austin city manager removes item on automatic license plate readers from council agenda

The Brief Item regarding automated license plate reader program removed from Austin City Council agenda City manager cites concerns expressed by residents during Tuesday's work session Testimony focused on city's vendor Flock, which works with ICE and uses AI



Austin's city manager has removed an item concerning the city's automated license plate reader (ALPR) program from Thursday's city council agenda.

What we know:

T.C. Broadnax said in a statement Tuesday night that staff will be withdrawing Item 67, a proposed extension of the city's ALPR program, from Thursday's agenda.

Broadnax cites concerns expressed by Austin residents during the council's work session on Tuesday as a reason behind his decision.

What they're saying:

"Given concerns expressed today, I have decided to withdraw this item from the agenda at this time to provide more opportunities to address council members’ questions and do our due diligence to alleviate concerns prior to bringing this item back to City Council for consideration," Broadnax said in his message to the Mayor and Council.

Resident concerns

Local perspective:

A press release from the office of council member Mike Siegel says that dozens of residents showed up to the work session to testify about the program.

"The speakers overwhelmingly testified against the use of ALPRs, citing concerns about personal privacy, threats to immigrant families, threats to political dissidents, and more. Much of the testimony focused on the City’s ALPR vendor, Flock, which works closely with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and also uses artificial intelligence (AI) to develop profiles of vehicles based on camera footage and other sources," said the release.

What's next:

Broadnax's decision essentially means Austin's ALPR program will end on June 30.

A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, June 4 at 11:30 a.m. where immigration, reproductive rights and data privacy advocates will be joining Mayor Pro Tem Vanessa Fuentes, Council member Zo Qadri and Siegel.

They are expected to speak against the use of ALPRs and mass surveillance tools in Austin.