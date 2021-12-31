Austin couple exchanges vows on steps of Texas State Capitol

The pandemic has caused wedding nightmares for many people, between cancellations and vendor shortages, but ultimately love prevails. That's definitely the case with one Austin couple who wasn't going to let COVID-19 and the omicron variant stop them from getting married.

Jennifer and Michael Belt held their ceremony on the steps of the Texas State Capitol on New Year's Eve morning after 15 years together. Michael says it definitely wasn't what they were expecting but he said they set the date and they were determined to exchange vows.

Local Austin business owner Christel Stuart of Hand and Heart Crown Weddings was the officiant and said it wasn't the only ceremony going on to ring in the new year.

