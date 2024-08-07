article

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a four-car crash that killed one person and injured four others in Austin on Wednesday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS says the crash on FM 969, near State Highway 130, happened shortly before 7 a.m.

One person was pinned inside their vehicle, according to ATEMS. They were eventually pronounced dead.

Four other adult patients were taken to Dell Seton. They are expected to survive.

FM 969 was closed in both directions.