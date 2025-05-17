Austin crash: At least 4 injured in head-on collision

The Brief Crews were called to a head-on crash in Austin on Saturday. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on FM 969. 4 people were injured, according to fire officials.



At least four people were injured in a head-on crash in Austin on Saturday.

What we know:

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., Austin Fire reported that crews were on the scene of a crash in the 7000 block of FM 969.

Two cars were involved in a head-on crash.

A total of four patients were involved.

Firefighters and EMS were performing CPR on one patient, according to the fire department.

All four patients were eventually taken to the hospital.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.