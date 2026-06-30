Austin credit card fraud suspect linked to Dallas case

The Brief Woman suspected of credit card fraud in Austin linked to Dallas case Dallas resident reported the fraud to APD, saying the suspect posed as a food delivery person She is suspected of a similar crime in February in North Austin



A woman suspected of credit card fraud in Austin has been linked to a similar case in Dallas, says the Austin Police Department.

What they're saying:

Austin police say they received a tip from a Dallas resident who reported being a victim of credit card fraud. The resident provided screenshots of the suspect and her vehicle.

According to the Dallas victim, the woman entered the office park at 8340 Meadow Road in Dallas at around 4:45 p.m. on June 15 posing as a food delivery person. Once inside the employee's area, she stole credit cards from the victim's purse, returning the wallet to its original position to avoid suspicion.

The suspect then used those cards at CVS and Tom Thumb locations in the Dallas area.

APD says the images the victim provided show the suspect in the same style of slides and leggings that she was wearing during a previous Austin area in February.

On Feb. 2, the suspect, while masked, stole credit cards from a wallet in an employee's-only breakroom at a business in the 3500 block of Far West Boulevard in Austin. Those cards were then used to make both successful and unsuccessful gift card purchases at an HEB on Burnet Road and a Walgreens on Mesa Drive.

The suspect is described as:

Black female

Heavy built

About 5'10"

Around 250 lbs

She also has a tattoo on her left wrist, multiple tattoos on her right arm and a distinctive white bracelet on her right wrist.

She has been seen driving a black Volkswagen Atlas SEL R-Line in Dallas and a white Toyota Prius between 2010 and 2015 in the Austin area.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.