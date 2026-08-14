Hays County investigators recover stolen Corvette, trailers and equipment

The Brief Hays County investigators recovered several stolen items The sheriff's office detailed the recovery of each item. It can be found below



The Hays County Sheriff's Office recovered a stolen car, trailers and pieces of equipment following an investigation.

The HCSO said they had assistance from the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office.

Big picture view:

The sheriff's office detailed each recovered item.

Corvette

A Corvette was reported stolen out of Louisiana and was found with a swapped VIN.

Credit: Hays County Sheriff's Office

Trailer + John Deere Excavator

A trailer and John Deere Excavator were recovered during a traffic stop. Both of the items were reported stolen from San Antonio in 2022.

Credit: Hays County Sheriff's Office

Box trailer

A box trailer was brought in for a VTR-68 inspection. That inspection is a specialized law enforcement verification of a car or trailer's identification number.

It was later found with a ground-off VIN.

Investigators identified the box trailer through other means and found it was reported stolen from Hays County in 2023.

Credit: Hays County Sheriff's Office

Utility trailer

A utility trailer was found with a ground-off VIN.

Investigators later identified the trailer through other means and found it was reported stolen from Comal County in 2013.

Motorcycle

A stolen motorcycle was found with its ground-off VIN.

Investigators later identified it and found that it was reported stolen from Pflugerville.

Credit: Hays County Sheriff's Office

Why you should care:

If you are buying a used car, trailer, or equipment, make sure to do your homework first.

The sheriff's office said you should verify the VIN, check the paperwork and make sure you are buying from a trusted seller.