Police investigating potential homicide in North Austin

The Brief Police are investigating a homicide in North Austin. A man was found with signs of "obvious trauma" on N. Lamar Boulevard, according to police. It is being investigated as Austin's 14th homicide of 2025.



Police are investigating a potential homicide in North Austin.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 12600 block of N. Lamar Boulevard around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday for a welfare check.

911 callers told dispatchers a man was on the ground at the location.

Austin police say officers found the man with signs of "obvious trauma."

Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at 4:54 a.m.

The public is being asked to avoid the area because it is an active crime scene. Officers are looking for video and other information that could assist in the investigation.

The incident is being investigated as Austin's 14th homicide of 2025, but police believe it is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Police did not release any information about what kind of injuries the victim sustained.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 512-974-8477.