Austin cycling community gathers to ride in honor of Moriah Wilson

Members of the Austin cycling community gathered at the Federal Courthouse Plaza in Downtown Austin to honor the life of fellow cyclist, Moriah Wilson.

The 25-year-old was shot and killed earlier this month while staying in East Austin ahead of an upcoming race.

Moriah Wilson memorial

"I had no idea who she was and just heard the story and wanted to be here today to support her," said local cyclist Stewart Hoffman who attended on Sunday. "It’s a shame that her life was cut short."

Though they didn’t necessarily know Wilson, a shared passion brought the tight-knit cycling community together to honor a fellow member.

"I personally didn’t know Mo or anything like that, but the loss has been hard for everybody," said local cyclist Karl Schmidt.

The group shared some words and a moment of silence at the plaza before riding to Deep Eddy Pool - one of the last places Wilson is believed to have gone.

Investigators believe Wilson was murdered over a love triangle on May 11. The suspect in her murder, Kaitlin Armstrong, is currently wanted by U.S. Marshals.

Wilson’s family has started a GoFundMe to help fund community organizations that support youth pursuing sports like biking and skiing. To donate, click here.