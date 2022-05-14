Moriah Wilson, rising cycling star, identified as woman shot, killed in East Austin home

A rising star in gravel and mountain bike cycling was shot and killed in an East Austin home earlier this week.

25-year-old Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson was identified as the victim in the May 11 shooting at a home on Maple Avenue near East 17th Street. The Austin Police Department says a woman called 911 just before 10 p.m. and reported that she had returned home to find Wilson bleeding and unconscious.

Investigators arrived and found Wilson with multiple gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures from both officers and EMS, Wilson died from her injuries and was pronounced dead minutes later.

According to cycling magazine VeloNews, Wilson had flown from Colorado to Texas earlier this week in preparation for the Gravel Locos race in Hico Saturday, where she was a favorite to win.

Wilson emerged in the last two seasons as a dominant gravel and mountain bike racer, says VeloNews. After placing second at the Leadville Trail 100 MTB last year, Wilson won a slew of races in 2022 and had a summer of racing planned, including a trip to East Africa for the Migration Gravel Race and Evolution Gravel.

The Leadville Race Series posted a tribute to Wilson on social media, saying her absence "will leave an irreplaceable hole in our Leadville Family and in the entire sport of cycling."

"Our hearts are broken by the tragic passing of Moriah Wilson. Mo brought an abundance of kindness, humility, and seemingly endless talent to the world. Her absence will leave an irreplaceable hole in our Leadville Family and in the entire sport of cycling.

Our deepest condolences go out to those close to Mo and the entire cycling community as we mourn this difficult tragedy."

Life Time, the parent company of the Leadville Race Series, also shared a statement with FOX 7 Austin, saying "We are devastated by the loss this incredible person. Her personality and fervor will be cherished forever. Our deepest sympathies are with her family at this time."

Wilson’s family issued the following statement to VeloNews late Friday afternoon:

We thank everyone for their expression of love and support for us in this difficult time. While the tragic loss of Moriah is unfathomable, at the same time we want everyone to join us in celebrating her life, accomplishments, and love for others. Always pushing tirelessly to reach her goals, we knew she was pursuing that which she loved. We will miss her terribly and know that all mourn her with us.

We know that Moriah would want the event to carry on, for her compatriots to test their limits, as she would have been alongside her friends on the race course. We hope everyone feels her passion and support as they chase their own dreams. Her spirit will be there with you all, while training and on every race day.

Please do not reach out for interviews or comments for the rest of May. We are planning a celebration of life in June and will be forthcoming with details soon.

Eric, Karen and Matt Wilson

APD says detectives have identified a person of interest in Wilson's death.