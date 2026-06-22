Austin deadly shooting: 2 men arrested in connection with mechanic's death
AUSTIN, Texas - Two men were arrested in connection with a mechanic's death on E. Riverside Drive last week.
Timeline:
On June 19, the APD homicide unit issued an arrest warrant for Israel Medina, 19, for capital murder. He had been out on bond for stealing a car.
The same day, multiple arrest warrants were issued for Medina and David Perez Jr., 26, for first-degree aggravated robbery for a different incident.
Perez was also charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for his role in the murder.
Israel Medina, 19
Both Medina and Perez were arrested on June 19.
What happened?
The backstory:
The Austin Police Department says a man was shot by a suspect who tried to rob him while he was working late.
On June 15, around 10:47 p.m., police responded to a call about a shooting in the AutoZone parking lot at 2237 E Riverside Drive.
Officers arrived at around 11 p.m. and found 28-year-old Jose Salgado-Amador with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
Despite life-saving measures and ATCEMS taking him to a local hospital, Salgado-Amador died from his injuries at 11:56 p.m.
Police said Salgado-Amador was working as a mechanic in a parking lot off East Riverside Drive when police said the suspect demanded something from him, then shot him, ran, and drove away.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department and previous FOX 7 Austin coverage