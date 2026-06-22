Austin deadly shooting: 2 men arrested in connection with mechanic's death

article

The Brief Two men were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting On June 15, APD said the victim was working as a mechanic in a parking lot off East Riverside Drive when police said the suspect demanded something from him, then shot him, ran, and drove away One suspect was charged with capital murder. The other suspect was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery



Two men were arrested in connection with a mechanic's death on E. Riverside Drive last week.

Timeline:

On June 19, the APD homicide unit issued an arrest warrant for Israel Medina, 19, for capital murder. He had been out on bond for stealing a car.

The same day, multiple arrest warrants were issued for Medina and David Perez Jr., 26, for first-degree aggravated robbery for a different incident.

Perez was also charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for his role in the murder.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Israel Medina, 19

Both Medina and Perez were arrested on June 19.

What happened?

The backstory:

The Austin Police Department says a man was shot by a suspect who tried to rob him while he was working late.

On June 15, around 10:47 p.m., police responded to a call about a shooting in the AutoZone parking lot at 2237 E Riverside Drive.

Officers arrived at around 11 p.m. and found 28-year-old Jose Salgado-Amador with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Despite life-saving measures and ATCEMS taking him to a local hospital, Salgado-Amador died from his injuries at 11:56 p.m.

Police said Salgado-Amador was working as a mechanic in a parking lot off East Riverside Drive when police said the suspect demanded something from him, then shot him, ran, and drove away.