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Austin deadly shooting: 2 men arrested in connection with mechanic's death

By
FOX 7 Austin
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 22, 2026 6:13 PM CDT
Published June 22, 2026 6:13 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Two men were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting
    • On June 15, APD said the victim was working as a mechanic in a parking lot off East Riverside Drive when police said the suspect demanded something from him, then shot him, ran, and drove away
    • One suspect was charged with capital murder. The other suspect was charged with first-degree aggravated robbery

AUSTIN, Texas - Two men were arrested in connection with a mechanic's death on E. Riverside Drive last week.

Timeline:

On June 19, the APD homicide unit issued an arrest warrant for Israel Medina, 19, for capital murder. He had been out on bond for stealing a car. 

The same day, multiple arrest warrants were issued for Medina and David Perez Jr., 26, for first-degree aggravated robbery for a different incident. 

Perez was also charged with first-degree aggravated robbery for his role in the murder.

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Israel Medina, 19

Both Medina and Perez were arrested on June 19. 

What happened?

The backstory:

The Austin Police Department says a man was shot by a suspect who tried to rob him while he was working late.

On June 15, around 10:47 p.m., police responded to a call about a shooting in the AutoZone parking lot at 2237 E Riverside Drive.

Officers arrived at around 11 p.m. and found 28-year-old Jose Salgado-Amador with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Two homicide investigations within 24 hours in Austin
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Two homicide investigations within 24 hours in Austin

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Two homicide investigations within 24 hours in Austin

Austin police are investigating two homicides that happened less than 24 hours apart and less than a mile apart.

Despite life-saving measures and ATCEMS taking him to a local hospital, Salgado-Amador died from his injuries at 11:56 p.m.

Police said Salgado-Amador was working as a mechanic in a parking lot off East Riverside Drive when police said the suspect demanded something from him, then shot him, ran, and drove away.

The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department and previous FOX 7 Austin coverage

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