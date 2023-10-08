Man charged with murder for shooting, killing another man in North Austin

article

A man has been charged with murder for shooting and killing another man in North Austin, Austin police said.

Police said on Oct. 7, around 1:05 a.m., officers responded to the 9200 block of North Plaza after receiving a call about a man who had been shot at the Tides on North Plaza Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Cristian Raudales Melendez with gunshot wounds.

Austin-Travis County EMS arrived on the scene and took Melendez to a local hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that Melendez argued with 23-year-old Edwin Diaz.

During this disturbance, Diaz shot Melendez, causing his death.

Diaz is charged with First-Degree Felony Murder.

Detectives encourage anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the new Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.