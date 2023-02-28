Woman killed in three-vehicle crash in North Austin

A woman is dead following a three-vehicle crash in North Austin, the Austin Police Department (APD) said.

Police said on Feb. 21, around 7:36 a.m., officers responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of East Anderson Lane and Cameron Road.

A passenger in one of the cars, 40-year-old Aciel Fernandez, died on the scene. Two other passengers in the same car were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

All drivers remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

This incident is being investigated as Austin's 14th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 14 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2022, 12 fatal crashes resulted in 13 deaths.

Anyone with any information about this crash should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.