UIL Realignment 2026: Here are the biggest moves for Texas high school sports

Monday's announcement covers football, basketball and volleyball. The list is tentative for now, giving school districts time to appeal any changes made by the league.



Monday was Realignment Day for high school sports in Texas as the University Interscholastic League released its list of division compositions that will govern matchups for the next two years.

UIL does a realignment every other year that can have far-reaching implications for the competitive landscape as programs move up and down the list.

Notable changes

More than 20 schools have moved from 5A to 6A. Among them is football powerhouse Aledo High School, west of Fort Worth, which has won 12 state championships since 1998. Their most recent title was in 2023 as part of the 5A conference. Now, the Bearcats will be competing in the 6A conference.

Nearly 20 schools dropped a conference from 6A to 5A. DeSoto High School has won a few state football championships in the 6A conference, but will now be in the same conference as other big-name programs. Some have even branded this as the "division of doom."

Where did your school land in the UIL realignment?

A full list of the new UIL conferences, regions and divisions can be found on the UIL website.

Monday’s list only covers football, basketball and volleyball. It is also tentative, as districts can appeal their new placement.

The makeup of conferences for sports such as baseball, softball and soccer is usually released in April.

