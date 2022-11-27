Austin Diaper Bank launches new holiday campaign

A clean diaper is a necessity. Studies show if a child or toddler doesn’t have a clean diaper, it can lead to skin irritation, rashes, and urinary tract infections.

However, babies can go through hundreds of diapers each month and the cost can add up quickly.

"This year we’re seeing inflation, diaper costs are going up, not just diapers necessarily, but everything," said Holly McDaniel with the Austin Diaper Bank.

McDaniel says many are struggling to afford them and come to the Austin Diaper Bank for help.

"By the time they get to us, they’re really devastated to talk to strangers about not having enough diapers, but when our volunteers are here and the other community members are here and they get to see them and their sweet babies, it makes that mission real," she said.

She says it’s a mission the community can help with.

"Being a parent and knowing that there are families out there who can’t afford their basic needs, who can’t afford diapers to keep their sweet little babies clean and healthy is really heartbreaking," said McDaniel.

With a goal of helping more than 8,000 Austin area families this holiday season, the Austin Diaper Bank has launched a new campaign: "3 days of giving, 3 ways to give".

Community members can bring diapers, pull-ups, baby wipes, formula, and period supplies to the Austin Diaper Bank, or volunteer, or make a donation.

"They’re making a difference immediately, so we give out diapers every week to our partner agencies and to families, so they’ll bring those diapers in and drop them off to us and then next week, they’ll be in the hands of a family," McDaniel said.

The Austin Diaper Bank provides almost two million diapers and wipes to families in Central Texas each year.