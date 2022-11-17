Austin Diaper Bank holding holiday donation drive

The Austin Diaper Bank is launching its "3 Days of Giving, 3 Ways to Give" holiday campaign, from Nov. 28 to 30, in hope of helping more than 8,000 families in need this season.

"Inflation has taken a toll this year on too many Central Texas families," said Austin Diaper Bank Executive Director Holly McDaniel. "By helping families afford necessities such as diapers, wipes and period supplies, we hope to uplift families and babies, easing their financial strain and help them celebrate a more festive holiday season."

There are multiple ways to help:

Fill the Van Diaper Drive: Help the Austin Diaper Bank fill its donation van, located in front of the warehouse at 2210 Denton Dr, from Nov. 28-30. They need baby diapers (sizes newborn through 7), pull-ups, baby wipes, formula and period supplies.

Contribute: A gift of $100 gives 15 babies in our community the diapers they need to stay healthy and dry. On Giving Tuesday (Nov. 29), your gift will be tripled, making an even bigger impact. Online donations can be made at A gift of $100 gives 15 babies in our community the diapers they need to stay healthy and dry. On Giving Tuesday (Nov. 29), your gift will be tripled, making an even bigger impact. Online donations can be made at www.austindiapers.org

Volunteer: More than 40 volunteers are needed. Sign up at More than 40 volunteers are needed. Sign up at www.austindiapers.org

The Austin Diaper Bank supports more than 35,000 families in Central Texas each year, providing 1.8 million diapers and wipes and 500,000 period supplies.

Families in need of diapers can contact one of the Austin Diaper Bank’s partner agencies or the United Way by dialing 2-1-1 or by visiting www.211texas.org.