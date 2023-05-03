Applications open through June for Austin Ed Fund grant program

Austin Ed Fund is now accepting applications for its 2023 Inspire the Future grant program.

Applications are open through June 23 for all Austin ISD educators, programs and schools.

Austin Ed Fund says it is especially seeking innovative approaches that positively impact marginalized communities across the district.

Up to $2,500 will be awarded for projects impacting individual classrooms and up to $10,000 will be awarded for collaborative project with a team or campus-wide impact.

Last year's grant program awarded $300,000 for 52 projects and since its inception in 2015, more than $1.7 million has been awarded for nearly 400 teacher-led collaborative projects.

To submit an application and for more information on the grant program, click here.