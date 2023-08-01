Austin EMS responded to record number of heat-related incidents in July
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS says it saw more monthly heat-related incidents this July than it has in the past three years.
ATCEMS responded to 285 heat-related incidents last month, a 28% increase compared to July last year.
Here's a look at the number of heat-related incidents by month and year:
- June 2023: 234
- July 2023: 285
- June 2022: 159
- July 2022: 223
- June 2021: 125
- July 2021: 85
Due to the extreme heat, all Austin Parks and Library facilities, except the Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center, are serving as cooling centers during normal operating hours.
The City says that rec center is currently unavailable due to technical issues.
The City of Austin is also temporarily providing misting canopies and bottled water at Republic Square Park. These stations are only available when there is an Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service.
For more information, and hours for the City's cooling centers and misting canopies, click here.