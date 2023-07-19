ATCEMS on pace to break monthly record for heat-related calls

Austin-Travis County EMS says they're on pace to break the monthly record for the number of heat-related calls.

"We are on pace to surpass what we ran last July," Capt. Christa Stedman with ATCEMS said. "In June we ran so many heat-related calls we set an all-time record for the system."

In June 2023, they had 234 heat-related calls. Last June, it was 159. For July so far, they've seen 174. Last July, they had 223. They're expected to hit about 280 heat-related calls by the end of the month.

Medics most commonly see heat cramps and heat exhaustion, and they want to get to people before heat stroke happens.

The say preparing and listening to your body is key to staying safe. That can mean wearing a hat, using sunscreen, staying hydrated, and taking breaks in the shade.

Some people still managed to get a workout done outside.

"I'm still braving the heat, I saw it was right below 100 before I stepped out, minus the heat index of course, and so I thought I could make in a quick slight jog and just stay in the shade, and keep lots of water, I hold my water with me when I'm running so try not to overdo it," Evan Norman said.

Others took it easy and saved a run for later.

"It's a little too extreme today," Chad Nachtigal said. "Maybe when the sun goes down a little bit, a little bit more, it's pretty intense today."

"As soon as I get home, I'm taking a nice cold shower and just relax," Norman said.

"Drinking a lot of water really, short spurts in the sun, getting inside when I feel too hot," Nachtigal said.

Signs of heat stroke can include hot skin, not sweating, and possible unconsciousness. It can be life-threatening. If you see someone with those symptoms, move them to a cool area and call 911.

"When our medics are outrunning these calls, and they come across someone who's truly in heat stroke, they are going to aggressively cool them, so they're going to dunk them in a tub of ice water, they've going to give them chilled IV fluids, they're going to be covered in ice packs, and they're going to do anything they can to get that core temperature lower," Stedman said.

She says it's important to be mindful of the effects of heat as no one is immune to it.

"It has not been this hot for this long in a while, we've been busting records left and right, and EMS is no exception. It's really important for everybody to take care of themselves, check on your neighbors, make sure everyone's staying as cool as they can, and if somebody's having heat-related symptoms, we're here to help."