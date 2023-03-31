Austin Energy head Jackie Sargent resigning effective immediately

Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent has announced her retirement effective immediately.

After nearly 40 years of service to the electric utility industry, Sargent submitted her resignation this morning.

The retirement comes following public outcry over how things were handled after the February ice storm that left thousands of customers without power.

Sargent was criticized for how she handled the prolonged outages, especially the messaging that customers would have power back on in 48 hours when in fact it took longer. For some, it took a week or longer.

According to her biography on the Austin Energy website, Sargent has been the general manager for Austin Energy since 2016. Before becoming GM, she served as Senior Vice President of Power Supply and Market Operations at Austin Energy from 2010 to 2012.

Sargent was the first female General Manager of Austin Energy.

Deputy General Manager and Chief Operating Officer, Stuart Reilly, will serve as Interim General Manager.