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Manor man arrested following deadly crash in Kyle

By
FOX 7 Austin
Kyle
Published September 15, 2026 8:15 PM CDT
Published September 15, 2026 8:15 PM CDT
article

Alejandro Ortiz-Fernandez, 20

The Brief

    • A man was arrested after an investigation into a deadly motorcycle crash in Kyle
    • Police said the crash happened on August 23 on I-35 near exit 213 in Kyle
    • A motorcyclist was killed in the crash
    • The driver was racing with the motorcyclist, resulting in the crash

KYLE, Texas - A Manor man was arrested following a deadly crash investigation in Kyle.

Deadly motorcycle crash in Kyle

The backstory:

Police said on August 23, around 9:55 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a motorcyclist near exit 213 on I-35 southbound. 

The motorcyclist, 21-year-old Angelina Duran, of Austin, was taken to a local hospital. She later died from her injuries. 

Dig deeper:

During the investigation, witnesses reported seeing Duran racing a gray Audi before the crash. Officers later identified the Audi driver as 20-year-old Alejandro Ortiz-Fernandez, of Manor.

Ortiz-Fernandez was arrested on Sept. 15 and charged with racing on a highway resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

The Source: Information from a Kyle Police Department press release from Sept. 15

KyleCrime and Public SafetyManor