Manor man arrested following deadly crash in Kyle
KYLE, Texas - A Manor man was arrested following a deadly crash investigation in Kyle.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Kyle
The backstory:
Police said on August 23, around 9:55 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a motorcyclist near exit 213 on I-35 southbound.
The motorcyclist, 21-year-old Angelina Duran, of Austin, was taken to a local hospital. She later died from her injuries.
Dig deeper:
During the investigation, witnesses reported seeing Duran racing a gray Audi before the crash. Officers later identified the Audi driver as 20-year-old Alejandro Ortiz-Fernandez, of Manor.
Ortiz-Fernandez was arrested on Sept. 15 and charged with racing on a highway resulting in serious bodily injury or death.
The Source: Information from a Kyle Police Department press release from Sept. 15