Central Texas faces sauna-like humidity and triple-digit highs under Heat Advisory

The Brief Austin logged its 44th triple-digit day of the year as Central Texas endures another day of extreme late-summer heat. Heat advisories remain active with high humidity driving afternoon heat index values as high as 110 degrees. Radar remains mostly clear with only a slim, isolated rain chance expected before minor potential relief later in the week.



Central Texans are facing yet another day of oppressive late-summer heat as Austin logs its 44th day of triple-digit temperatures this year.

Every single day over the last couple of weeks has tracked above average, with Austin reaching 101 degrees yesterday. Morning temperatures on Sunday hovered in the 70s—with Georgetown starting at 80 degrees—before rapidly climbing toward expected highs near the century mark.

Combined with high dew points in the 70s, the humidity is creating a "sauna-like" atmosphere across the region. Heat advisories are in effect for the majority of the viewing area, where afternoon heat index values are expected to climb as high as 110 degrees.

Radar remains largely clear, though we are tracking a slim, less-than-10% chance for isolated sea breeze showers or a stray storm during peak daytime heating, particularly for areas closer to the Gulf and in the south and eastern portions of the viewing area. Similar isolated rain chances could linger into Monday, with slightly better, though still widely scattered, rain chances appearing on the seven-day forecast for Thursday.

Tracking the tropics

Looking toward the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic with a low 20% chance of development over the next several days. Forecasters expect the system to eventually run into wind shear that would likely tear it apart as it moves northwest.

Long-range outlooks for the 8-to-14-day window hint at a potentially wetter-than-average pattern shift, but for now, Central Texas will endure persistent heat, humidity, and highs lingering near or above 100 degrees before minor relief potentially brings temperatures into the upper 90s later in the week.