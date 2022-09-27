Austin Energy crews head to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian restoration efforts

article

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Austin Energy is sending 18 line workers and support personnel to Jacksonville, Florida, to help with restoration efforts.

The Austin Energy team plans to leave Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 6:30 a.m., with six bucket trucks, three digging derricks, and 12 support vehicles to help restore power to affected communities.

The team is prepared to provide help for two weeks, though that may change depending on the direct impacts of the storm.

Austin Energy received the request for mutual aid from the American Public Power Association and has previously assisted Jacksonville Electric Association (JEA) with hurricane recovery.