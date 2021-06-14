Austin Energy shares conservation tips following ERCOT's alert

Austin Energy is sharing conservation tips following the Conservation Alert from ERCOT.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) sent a tweet shortly after 12:30 pm on Monday, June 14 asking customers to reduce their electric use as much as possible through Friday, June 18.

ERCOT said in a press release that a significant number of forced generation outages, combined with potential record electric use for the month of June, have resulted in tight grid conditions.

The request comes after Texans' faith in the strength of the grid to work properly was shaken throughout the year. In February, Texans suffered a breakdown of the electric grid and widespread power outages during a historic winter storm. Then in March, ERCOT unexpectedly called for an electricity conservation.

Today's alert is the second call for electricity conservation from ERCOT this year.

Here are some tips for Austin Energy customers to help conserve energy:

Set thermostat at 78 degrees or higher. Each degree lower increases your energy use by 6 to 8 percent.

Raise the thermostat to 85 degrees when you are away for two hours or more.

Point fans in your direction. Fans blowing directly on you can make it feel about 4 degrees cooler. In the summer, fan blades should move counterclockwise to push cool air downward.

Close shades and curtains on windows hit by direct sunlight to prevent heat from getting indoors.

Avoid using the oven or doing laundry during the hottest time of the day.

Click here for more conservation tips.

