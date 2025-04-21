Austin police searching for missing 62-year-old man

article

The Brief 62-year-old Ernest Amaro has not been seen since Friday. He was last seen on Perlita Drive around 5 p.m. Detectives are worried about Amaro due to health concerns.



The Austin Police Department is looking for a 62-year-old man who was last seen on Friday.

Search for Ernest Amaro

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Ernest Amaro (Courtesy: Austin Police Department)

What we know:

Police say Ernest Amaro, 62, was last seen on Perlita Drive in East Austin around 5 p.m. on April 18.

Amaro is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and has black and gray hair, a gray mustache and beard. He also has a tattoo on his right shoulder that says "NETO."

He was last seen wearing an orange University of Texas shirt, black shorts, a gray hat, a dark gray backpack and a black knee brace.

Detectives are worried about Amaro due to health concerns.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Amaro is asked to call 911 or the Austin Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.