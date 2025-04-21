Austin police searching for missing 62-year-old man
AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department is looking for a 62-year-old man who was last seen on Friday.
Search for Ernest Amaro
Ernest Amaro (Courtesy: Austin Police Department)
What we know:
Police say Ernest Amaro, 62, was last seen on Perlita Drive in East Austin around 5 p.m. on April 18.
Amaro is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and has black and gray hair, a gray mustache and beard. He also has a tattoo on his right shoulder that says "NETO."
He was last seen wearing an orange University of Texas shirt, black shorts, a gray hat, a dark gray backpack and a black knee brace.
Detectives are worried about Amaro due to health concerns.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees Amaro is asked to call 911 or the Austin Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Austin Police Department.