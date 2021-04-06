Austin FC, Austin Pets Alive! announce honorary mascot partnership

Austin FC is partnering with Austin Pets Alive! to showcase adoptable dogs as honorary mascots at Q2 Stadium in an effort to raise the profile of dog adoption throughout the region.

Austin FC says that through this first-of-its-kind partnership, APA! dogs available for adoption will be featured as honorary mascots at each regular-season home match throughout the 2021 season.

"Austin FC’s partnership with APA! is unique in sports yet incredibly authentic in Austin," said Austin FC president Andy Loughnane. "By featuring APA! dogs as honorary mascots at Austin FC home matches, our Club and supporters can help at-risk dogs in Austin by introducing them to our dog-loving community."

Aligned with Austin’s status as the country’s largest "no-kill" city, Austin FC and Austin Pets Alive! will promote APA!’s rescue, adoption, foster and volunteerism efforts through this unique community platform, says the team.

"APA! has been fortunate enough to be a part of the Austin community for a little over a decade now," said APA! president and CEO Dr. Ellen Jefferson. "We've grown with this community and are excited to take a seat next to Austin FC and be a part of this new development in such a unique way! This is a really fun adventure to be on!"

Austin FC says it will also provide additional exposure for the featured pets through social media outreach and in-venue activations during each match at Q2 Stadium, including the participation of a dog within the pre-match activations before kickoff.